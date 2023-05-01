Adresář Společností
Driven by Stem
Hlavní poznatky
  Přispějte něčím jedinečným o Driven by Stem, co by mohlo být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy na pohovory, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    Stem Holdings is a cannabis products and technology company that produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It owns several brands, including TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena, and operates delivery-as-a-service brands Budee and Ganjarunner. The company has ownership interests in 29 state-issued cannabis licenses, including cultivation, processing, wholesale distribution, hemp production, and dispensary licenses. It was founded in 2016 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

    drivenbystem.com
    Webové stránky
    2016
    Rok založení
    450
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo

