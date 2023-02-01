Adresář Společností
Draper
Draper Platy

Rozsah platů Draper se pohybuje od $94,525 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Elektrotechnický inženýr na spodním konci do $139,300 pro Manažer programu na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Draper. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/18/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $125K
Hardwarový inženýr
Median $110K
Strojní inženýr
Median $125K

Elektrotechnický inženýr
$94.5K
Manažer programu
$139K
Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti
$129K
FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Draper je Manažer programu at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $139,300. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Draper je $125,000.

