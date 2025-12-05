Seznam společností
Deputy
  • Platy
  • Manažer softwarového inženýrství

  • Všechny platy Manažer softwarového inženýrství

Deputy Manažer softwarového inženýrství Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Manažer softwarového inženýrství in Australia ve společnosti Deputy činí celkem A$215K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Deputy. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/5/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Deputy
Software Engineering Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Celkem za rok
$141K
Pozice
-
Základní
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$13.4K
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
1 Rok
Roky zkušeností
12 Roky
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství ve společnosti Deputy in Australia představuje roční celkovou odměnu A$296,042. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Deputy pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství in Australia je A$200,924.

