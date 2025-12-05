Seznam společností
Department of Homeland Security
  Platy
  • Technický programový manažer

  • Všechny platy Technický programový manažer

Department of Homeland Security Technický programový manažer Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Technický programový manažer in United States ve společnosti Department of Homeland Security činí celkem $165K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Department of Homeland Security. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/5/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Technology Officer
New York, NY
Celkem za rok
$165K
Pozice
GS14
Základní
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
1 Rok
Roky zkušeností
15 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Department of Homeland Security?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Technický programový manažer ve společnosti Department of Homeland Security in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $188,100. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Department of Homeland Security pro pozici Technický programový manažer in United States je $165,000.

Další zdroje

