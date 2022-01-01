Seznam společností
Delta Electronics Platy

Platy ve společnosti Delta Electronics se pohybují od $16,027 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Produktový manažer na dolním konci až po $153,000 pro pozici Prodej na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Delta Electronics. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/18/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $45.8K

Síťový inženýr

Hardwarový inženýr
Median $49.5K
Strojní inženýr
Median $36K

Elektrotechnický inženýr
Median $49.6K
Datový analytik
Median $41.8K
Produktový designér
Median $62.2K
Lidské zdroje
$90.5K
Marketingové operace
$35.3K
Produktový manažer
$16K
Programový manažer
$52.7K
Projektový manažer
$51.5K
Prodej
$153K
Obchodní inženýr
$149K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$63.1K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Delta Electronics je Prodej at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $153,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Delta Electronics je $50,577.

