Delos
    Delos brings together the best innovations in technology, health, design and science to improve human health in the built environment. As the pioneer of Wellness Real Estate™, Delos is transforming our homes, offices, schools and other indoor environments by placing health and wellness at the center of design and construction decisions. Delos helps create spaces that actively contribute to human health, performance and well-being by marrying the best innovations in technology, health, science and real estate. The Delos platform includes programming, consulting, research and an array of innovative products and technologies that research suggests may improve occupant well-being.

    http://Delos.com
    2009
    150
    $10M-$50M
