Cvent Full-Stack softwarový inženýr Platy v Northern Virginia Washington DC

Kompenzace Full-Stack softwarový inženýr in Northern Virginia Washington DC ve společnosti Cvent se pohybuje od $106K year pro Software Engineer I do $157K year pro Lead Software Engineer. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in Northern Virginia Washington DC činí celkem $108K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Cvent. Naposledy aktualizováno: 10/7/2025

Průměr Úroveň
Přidat komp.Porovnat úrovně
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Začátečnická úroveň)
$106K
$101K
$0
$5.4K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$7.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$157K
$150K
$0
$7.3K
Zobrazit 1 Další úrovně
Přidat komp.Porovnat úrovně

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Full-Stack softwarový inženýr ve společnosti Cvent in Northern Virginia Washington DC představuje roční celkovou odměnu $164,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Cvent pro pozici Full-Stack softwarový inženýr in Northern Virginia Washington DC je $109,000.

