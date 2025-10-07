Kompenzace Full-Stack softwarový inženýr in Northern Virginia Washington DC ve společnosti Cvent se pohybuje od $106K year pro Software Engineer I do $157K year pro Lead Software Engineer. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in Northern Virginia Washington DC činí celkem $108K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Cvent. Naposledy aktualizováno: 10/7/2025
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$106K
$101K
$0
$5.4K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$7.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$157K
$150K
$0
$7.3K
Společnost
Název pozice
Roky praxe
Celková kompenzace
|Žádné platy nenalezeny
