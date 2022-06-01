Seznam společností
Constellation Software
Constellation Software Platy

Platy ve společnosti Constellation Software se pohybují od $47,076 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Obchodní analytik na dolním konci až po $142,509 pro pozici Programový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Constellation Software. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/18/2025

Produktový manažer
Median $97.1K
Softwarový inženýr
Median $65K
Obchodní analytik
$47.1K

Obchodní rozvoj
$82.6K
Marketing
$116K
Marketingové operace
$58.8K
Produktový designér
$54.9K
Programový manažer
$143K
Prodej
$99.5K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$99.8K
Rizikový kapitalista
$80.6K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Constellation Software je Programový manažer at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $142,509. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Constellation Software je $82,626.

Další zdroje