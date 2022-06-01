Adresář Společností
Community Brands
Community Brands Platy

Rozsah platů Community Brands se pohybuje od $24,964 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Softwarový inženýr na spodním konci do $206,960 pro Produktový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Community Brands. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/25/2025

$160K

Produktový manažer
$207K
Prodej
$60.3K
Softwarový inženýr
$25K

Architekt řešení
$60.2K
FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Community Brands je Produktový manažer at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $206,960. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Community Brands je $60,231.

