Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $75 per month

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Life Insurance Guardian: 2 x salary up to $500,000; Anthem Blue Cross: flat up to $25,000

Disability Insurance STD: 60% of salary up to $2,500 per week; LTD: 60% of salary up to $12,000 per month.

401k 50% match on the first 2% of base salary

Adoption Assistance $10,000 annual / $20,000 lifetime (combined with the Fertility benefit)

Fertility Assistance $10k annual / $20k lifetime (combined with the Adoption benefit)

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Bereavement Leave Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 18 weeks

Maternity Leave 18 weeks

Sabbatical After 4 years

Sick Time Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement $125 per month. Mobile and Internet expenses

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Parking and Transit, Healthcare, Dependent Care, Vision & Dental

Unique Perk Family Leave - 6 weeks paid

Unique Perk Recharge Weeks - In 2022 Coinbase will have 4 recharge weeks (roughly one per quarter), when nearly the entire company will shut down.

Unique Perk Remote-First Stipend - $300 / month

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Employee Credit $1,500 per year. For training, coaching and conferences