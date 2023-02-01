Seznam společností
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Platy

Platy ve společnosti Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints se pohybují od $13,431 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Administrativní asistent na dolním konci až po $124,320 pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Naposledy aktualizováno: 9/11/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $124K
Administrativní asistent
$13.4K
Zákaznické služby
$56.3K

IT specialista
$45.5K
Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti
$75.6K
UX výzkumník
$98.5K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints je Softwarový inženýr s roční celkovou odměnou $124,320. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints je $65,950.

