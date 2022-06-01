Seznam společností
Choco
Choco Platy

Platy ve společnosti Choco se pohybují od $40,651 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Prodej na dolním konci až po $158,621 pro pozici Datový analytik na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Choco. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/18/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $110K
Obchodní rozvoj
$88.4K
Datový analytik
$159K

Produktový manažer
Median $92.8K
Personalista
$95.5K
Prodej
$40.7K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$108K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Choco je Datový analytik at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $158,621. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Choco je $95,545.

