Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Platy

Platy ve společnosti Chipotle Mexican Grill se pohybují od $30,150 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Technický redaktor na dolním konci až po $156,000 pro pozici Produktový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Chipotle Mexican Grill. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/18/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $140K
Zákaznický servis
Median $38K
Produktový manažer
Median $156K

Finanční analytik
$74.6K
Informační technolog (IT)
$147K
Marketingové operace
$127K
Programový manažer
$60.3K
Projektový manažer
$59.7K
Prodej
$129K
Technický redaktor
$30.2K
Chybí vám vaše pozice?

Vyhledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s odměňováním nebo přidejte svůj plat a pomozte odemknout stránku.


Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Chipotle Mexican Grill je Produktový manažer s roční celkovou odměnou $156,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Chipotle Mexican Grill je $100,808.

