Seznam společností
China Telecom
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Platy
  • Softwarový inženýr

  • Všechny platy Softwarový inženýr

China Telecom Softwarový inženýr Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Softwarový inženýr in China ve společnosti China Telecom činí celkem CN¥282K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti China Telecom. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/5/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
China Telecom
Software Engineer
Hefei, AH, China
Celkem za rok
$39.6K
Pozice
14
Základní
$39.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
4 Roky
Roky zkušeností
4 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u China Telecom?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
PřidatPřidat odměnuPřidat odměnu

Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportovat dataZobrazit volná místa
Platy stážistů

Přispět

Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených Softwarový inženýr nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

Zahrnuté pozice

Navrhnout novou pozici

Backend softwarový inženýr

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Softwarový inženýr ve společnosti China Telecom in China představuje roční celkovou odměnu CN¥849,705. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti China Telecom pro pozici Softwarový inženýr in China je CN¥282,465.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro China Telecom

Související společnosti

  • Netflix
  • Stripe
  • Airbnb
  • Dropbox
  • Intuit
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/china-telecom/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.