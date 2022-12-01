Seznam společností
Chiliz
Chiliz Platy

Platy ve společnosti Chiliz se pohybují od $63,389 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na dolním konci až po $124,430 pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Chiliz. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/18/2025

Softwarový inženýr
$63.4K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$124K
Rizikový kapitalista
$99.5K

Chybí vám vaše pozice?

Vyhledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s odměňováním nebo přidejte svůj plat a pomozte odemknout stránku.


Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Chiliz je Manažer softwarového inženýrství at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $124,430. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Chiliz je $99,500.

