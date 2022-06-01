Seznam společností
Chili Piper
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti

Chili Piper Platy

Platy ve společnosti Chili Piper se pohybují od $70,350 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Personalista na dolním konci až po $136,953 pro pozici Zákaznický úspěch na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Chili Piper. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softwarový inženýr
Median $120K
Zákaznický úspěch
$137K
Lidské operace
$83.6K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Produktový designér
$103K
Personalista
$70.4K
UX výzkumník
$114K
Chybí vám vaše pozice?

Vyhledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s odměňováním nebo přidejte svůj plat a pomozte odemknout stránku.


Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Chili Piper je Zákaznický úspěch at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $136,953. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Chili Piper je $108,663.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Chili Piper

Související společnosti

  • LogicGate
  • Mindbody
  • Saviynt
  • Smarsh
  • IntraEdge
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje