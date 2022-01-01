Seznam společností
Chick-fil-A
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti

Chick-fil-A Platy

Platy ve společnosti Chick-fil-A se pohybují od $31,200 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Prodej na dolním konci až po $227,562 pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Chick-fil-A. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softwarový inženýr
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend softwarový inženýr

Datový inženýr

Datový analytik
9 $167K
10 $207K
Zákaznický servis
Median $32K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Prodej
Median $31.2K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
Median $225K
Obchodní operace
$184K
Obchodní analytik
Median $104K
Obchodní rozvoj
$79.7K
Datový analytik
$101K
Informační technolog (IT)
$184K
Produktový designér
$70.4K
Produktový manažer
$177K
Programový manažer
$186K
Projektový manažer
Median $150K
Chybí vám vaše pozice?

Vyhledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s odměňováním nebo přidejte svůj plat a pomozte odemknout stránku.


Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Chick-fil-A je Softwarový inženýr at the 10 level s roční celkovou odměnou $227,562. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Chick-fil-A je $151,996.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Chick-fil-A

Související společnosti

  • United Airlines
  • Bungalow
  • Meijer
  • Inspire Brands
  • Chenega
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje