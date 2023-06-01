Seznam společností
CHEQ Platy

Platy ve společnosti CHEQ se pohybují od $29,368 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na dolním konci až po $129,350 pro pozici Prodej na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti CHEQ. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/18/2025

Produktový manažer
$118K
Prodej
$129K
Obchodní inženýr
$126K

Softwarový inženýr
$29.4K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti CHEQ je Prodej at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $129,350. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti CHEQ je $121,788.

Další zdroje