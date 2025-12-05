Seznam společností
CGI
CGI Manažerský konzultant Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Manažerský konzultant in Canada ve společnosti CGI činí celkem CA$90.5K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti CGI. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/5/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
CGI
Management Consultant
Toronto, ON, Canada
Celkem za rok
$65.8K
Pozice
L2
Základní
$65.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
2 Roky
Roky zkušeností
3 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u CGI?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Manažerský konzultant ve společnosti CGI in Canada představuje roční celkovou odměnu CA$176,592. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti CGI pro pozici Manažerský konzultant in Canada je CA$94,537.

