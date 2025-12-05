Seznam společností
CGI
Kompenzace Obchodní analytik in United States ve společnosti CGI se pohybuje od $64.7K year pro Associate Business Analyst do $128K year pro Lead Business Analyst. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in United States činí celkem $90.5K.

Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u CGI?

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Obchodní analytik ve společnosti CGI in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $128,195. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti CGI pro pozici Obchodní analytik in United States je $90,000.

