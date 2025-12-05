Kompenzace Obchodní analytik in United States ve společnosti CGI se pohybuje od $64.7K year pro Associate Business Analyst do $128K year pro Lead Business Analyst. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in United States činí celkem $90.5K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti CGI. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/5/2025
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Společnost
Název pozice
Roky praxe
Celková kompenzace
|Žádné platy nenalezeny
