CFGI
CFGI Účetní Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Účetní in United States ve společnosti CFGI činí celkem $165K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti CFGI. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/4/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
CFGI
Accountant
Philadelphia, PA
Celkem za rok
$165K
Pozice
Senior Manager
Základní
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Roky ve společnosti
3 Roky
Roky zkušeností
10 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u CFGI?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Účetní ve společnosti CFGI in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $175,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti CFGI pro pozici Účetní in United States je $165,000.

Další zdroje

