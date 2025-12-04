Seznam společností
CertiK
  • Platy
  • Datový analytik

  • Všechny platy Datový analytik

CertiK Datový analytik Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Datový analytik in United States ve společnosti CertiK činí celkem $102K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti CertiK. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/4/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
CertiK
Data Scientist II
New York, NY
Celkem za rok
$102K
Pozice
L2
Základní
$102K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
2 Roky
Roky zkušeností
3 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u CertiK?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Datový analytik ve společnosti CertiK in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $102,500. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti CertiK pro pozici Datový analytik in United States je $102,000.

Další zdroje

