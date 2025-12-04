Seznam společností
Certify
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Platy
  • Softwarový inženýr

  • Všechny platy Softwarový inženýr

Certify Softwarový inženýr Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Softwarový inženýr in Canada ve společnosti Certify činí celkem CA$135K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Certify. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/4/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Certify
Software Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Celkem za rok
$97.7K
Pozice
L4
Základní
$97.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
7 Roky
Roky zkušeností
11 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Certify?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
PřidatPřidat odměnuPřidat odměnu

Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportovat dataZobrazit volná místa
Platy stážistů

Přispět

Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených Softwarový inženýr nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

Zahrnuté pozice

Navrhnout novou pozici

Backend softwarový inženýr

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Softwarový inženýr ve společnosti Certify in Canada představuje roční celkovou odměnu CA$163,347. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Certify pro pozici Softwarový inženýr in Canada je CA$134,956.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Certify

Související společnosti

  • Airbnb
  • LinkedIn
  • Stripe
  • Lyft
  • Spotify
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/certify/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.