Cerence
Cerence Technický programový manažer Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Technický programový manažer in Canada ve společnosti Cerence činí celkem CA$121K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Cerence. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/4/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Cerence
Senior Project Manager
Montreal, QC, Canada
Celkem za rok
$87.7K
Pozice
-
Základní
$87.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
1 Rok
Roky zkušeností
13 Roky
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Technický programový manažer ve společnosti Cerence in Canada představuje roční celkovou odměnu CA$144,701. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Cerence pro pozici Technický programový manažer in Canada je CA$115,726.

