CereCore
    O společnosti

    CereCore provides EHR implementations, IT and application support, IT managed services, technical staffing, strategic IT consulting and advisory services to hospitals and health systems nationwide. Our heritage is in the hallways of some of America’s top performing hospitals. We have served as leaders in finance, operations, technology, data security and as clinicians turned power users and innovators. At CereCore, we know firsthand the power that aligned technology can provide in delivering care. As a wholly owned subsidiary of HCA, we are committed to bringing the expertise we have gained as operators to deliver IT services that emphatically address the needs of health systems across the United States. Our team of over 600 clinical and technical professionals has implemented EHR systems in more than 300 facilities and provides managed services support to tens of thousands of health system employees. We work tirelessly to provide healthcare organizations specialized IT services that support the delivery of patient care. IT Services linked with an operator heart.

    https://cerecore.net
    Webové stránky
    2011
    Rok založení
    360
    Počet zaměstnanců
    Sídlo

