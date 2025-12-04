Seznam společností
Cepton
Cepton Hardwarový inženýr Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Hardwarový inženýr in United States ve společnosti Cepton činí celkem $163K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Cepton. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/4/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Cepton
ASIC Design Engineer
San Francisco Bay Area
Celkem za rok
$163K
Pozice
hidden
Základní
$161K
Stock (/yr)
$2K
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
2-4 Roky
Roky zkušeností
5-10 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Cepton?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Hardwarový inženýr ve společnosti Cepton in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $172,500. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Cepton pro pozici Hardwarový inženýr in United States je $163,000.

