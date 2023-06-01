Seznam společností
Central Boston Elder Services
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
Nejlepší poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím unikátním o společnosti Central Boston Elder Services, co může být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy k pohovorům, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    Central Boston Elder Services is a non-profit organization that provides short and long-term care to seniors in Boston neighborhoods. They offer programs and services to help seniors remain self-sufficient and live independently in their homes. Eligibility for services is based on a sliding scale and funding is received from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs and private donations. The organization is professionally staffed and managed, and governed by an elected board of elders and health care professionals.

    https://centralboston.org
    Webová stránka
    1974
    Rok založení
    126
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

    Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

    Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

    Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

    Doporučené pozice

      Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Central Boston Elder Services

    Související společnosti

    • Dropbox
    • Airbnb
    • Snap
    • Amazon
    • Microsoft
    • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

    Další zdroje