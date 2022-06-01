Seznam společností
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Platy

Platy ve společnosti Centers for Disease Control and Prevention se pohybují od $111,000 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Datový vědec na dolním konci až po $195,975 pro pozici UX výzkumník na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Naposledy aktualizováno: 9/10/2025

$160K

Datový vědec
Median $111K

Zdravotnická informatika

Economist
Median $140K
IT specialista
$133K

Projektový manažer
$149K
UX výzkumník
$196K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Centers for Disease Control and Prevention je UX výzkumník at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $195,975. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Centers for Disease Control and Prevention je $140,000.

