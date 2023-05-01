Seznam společností
Capstar Bank
    • O společnosti

    CapStar Financial Holdings is a bank holding company that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers primarily in Tennessee. It offers deposit products, loans, mortgage banking, private banking, wealth management, and correspondent banking services. The company also provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

    http://capstarbank.com
    Webová stránka
    2008
    Rok založení
    387
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $100M-$250M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

