Canon Medical Informatics
Canon Medical Informatics Platy

Rozsah platů Canon Medical Informatics se pohybuje od $60,573 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Softwarový inženýr na spodním konci do $107,800 pro Hardwarový inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Canon Medical Informatics. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/13/2025

$160K

Zákaznický servis
$80.4K
Hardwarový inženýr
$108K
Softwarový inženýr
$60.6K

FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Canon Medical Informatics je Hardwarový inženýr at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $107,800. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Canon Medical Informatics je $80,400.

