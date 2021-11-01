Seznam společností
Cambia Health Solutions
Cambia Health Solutions Platy

Platy ve společnosti Cambia Health Solutions se pohybují od $74,157 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Obchodní analytik na dolním konci až po $274,365 pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství na horním konci.

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $112K
Účetní
$137K
Aktuar
$137K

Obchodní analytik
$74.2K
Datový analytik
$83.6K
Produktový manažer
$122K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$274K
Vyhledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s odměňováním nebo přidejte svůj plat a pomozte odemknout stránku.


Časté dotazy

The highest paying role reported at Cambia Health Solutions is Manažer softwarového inženýrství at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $274,365. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cambia Health Solutions is $122,385.

