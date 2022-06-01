Seznam společností
Buckman
Nejlepší poznatky
    • O společnosti

    Buckman is completely committed to helping our customers succeed, regardless of the challenges facing them, the industry they operate in or their location in the world. To fulfill that commitment, we surround our rigorously trained industry experts with the highest-quality chemicals, the latest smart technology and advanced data analysis. All focused on helping your operation improve productivity, increase profitability, and ensure safety, compliance and sustainability. That’s more than chemistry. That’s Chemistry, connected.

    buckman.com
    Webová stránka
    1945
    Rok založení
    1,750
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $500M-$1B
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

    Doporučené pozice

      Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Buckman

