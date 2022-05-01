Seznam společností
Bright Health
Bright Health Platy

Platy ve společnosti Bright Health se pohybují od $127,160 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na dolním konci až po $249,240 pro pozici Produktový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Bright Health. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/18/2025

Produktový manažer
$249K
Softwarový inženýr
Median $127K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$216K

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Bright Health je Produktový manažer at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $249,240. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Bright Health je $216,075.

