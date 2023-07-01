Seznam společností
Brickell Biotech
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
Nejlepší poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím unikátním o společnosti Brickell Biotech, co může být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy k pohovorům, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in the United States. They focus on developing prescription therapeutics for autoimmune, inflammatory, and debilitating diseases. Their products include sofpironium bromide, BBI-02, BBI-10, and next-generation kinase inhibitors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with various organizations. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics was previously known as Brickell Biotech and changed its name in September 2022. It was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

    http://www.brickellbio.com
    Webová stránka
    2009
    Rok založení
    31
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $1M-$10M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

    Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

    Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

    Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

    Doporučené pozice

      Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Brickell Biotech

    Související společnosti

    • Facebook
    • Spotify
    • LinkedIn
    • Pinterest
    • Dropbox
    • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

    Další zdroje