BlueVoyant
BlueVoyant Platy

Platy ve společnosti BlueVoyant se pohybují od $81,258 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti na dolním konci až po $286,560 pro pozici Informační technolog (IT) na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti BlueVoyant. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/18/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $127K

Full-Stack softwarový inženýr

Informační technolog (IT)
$287K
Produktový manažer
$153K

Prodej
$84.6K
Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti
$81.3K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti BlueVoyant je Informační technolog (IT) at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $286,560. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti BlueVoyant je $127,000.

