Seznam společností
BlueVine
BlueVine Platy

Platy ve společnosti BlueVine se pohybují od $100,890 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Datový analytik na dolním konci až po $270,000 pro pozici Obchodní rozvoj na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti BlueVine. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/18/2025

Obchodní rozvoj
Median $270K
Datový analytik
$101K
Finanční analytik
$114K

Marketing
$149K
Manažer partnerství
$259K
Produktový designér
Median $151K
Produktový manažer
$199K
Softwarový inženýr
$141K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$264K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti BlueVine je Obchodní rozvoj s roční celkovou odměnou $270,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti BlueVine je $151,000.

