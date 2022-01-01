Adresář Společností
Blue Origin
Blue Origin Platy

Rozsah platů Blue Origin se pohybuje od $90,000 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Obchodní analytik na spodním konci do $249,312 pro Produktový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Blue Origin. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/23/2025

$160K

Strojní inženýr
L1 $90.6K
L2 $118K
L3 $140K
L4 $184K

Inženýr kvality

Výrobní inženýr

Tepelný inženýr

CAE inženýr

Softwarový inženýr
L1 $118K
L2 $144K
L3 $167K
L4 $217K

Backend softwarový inženýr

Full-stack softwarový inženýr

Systémový inženýr

Hardwarový inženýr
L1 $103K
L2 $126K
L3 $159K
L4 $223K

Hardwarový inženýr vestavěných systémů

Letecký a kosmický inženýr
L1 $120K
L2 $123K
L3 $160K
L4 $193K
Technický manažer programu
L2 $117K
L3 $145K
L4 $217K
L5 $238K

Technický projektový manažer

Produktový manažer
L3 $151K
L4 $249K
Materiálový inženýr
L2 $120K
L3 $140K
Elektrotechnický inženýr
Median $200K
Obchodní analytik
Median $90K
Projektový manažer
Median $146K
Obchodní operace
$102K
Chemický inženýr
$91.5K
Řídicí inženýr
$171K
Rozvoj společnosti
$246K
Datový analytik
$164K
Vedoucí datové vědy
$244K
Finanční analytik
$154K
Lidské zdroje
$136K
Informatik (IT)
$198K
Produktový designér
$218K
Manažer programu
$225K
Náborový pracovník
$99.3K
Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti
$150K
Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství
$212K
FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Blue Origin je Produktový manažer at the L4 level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $249,312. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Blue Origin je $151,333.

