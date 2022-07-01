Adresář Společností
Bestow
Bestow Platy

Rozsah platů Bestow se pohybuje od $34,423 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Stavební inženýr na spodním konci do $172,891 pro Produktový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Bestow. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/19/2025

$160K

Stavební inženýr
$34.4K
Produktový designér
$134K
Produktový manažer
$173K

Softwarový inženýr
$125K
FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Bestow je Produktový manažer at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $172,891. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Bestow je $129,875.

