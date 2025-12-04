Seznam společností
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Prodej Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Prodej in United States ve společnosti Bentley Systems činí celkem $100K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Bentley Systems. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/4/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Bentley Systems
Sales Engineer
Austin, TX
Celkem za rok
$60K
Pozice
L1
Základní
$60K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
2 Roky
Roky zkušeností
2 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Bentley Systems?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Prodej ve společnosti Bentley Systems in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $150,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Bentley Systems pro pozici Prodej in United States je $60,000.

