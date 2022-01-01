Adresář Společností
Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus Platy

Rozsah platů Benefitfocus se pohybuje od $47,760 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Informatik (IT) na spodním konci do $135,675 pro Technický manažer programu na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Benefitfocus. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/25/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $87K
Informatik (IT)
$47.8K
Projektový manažer
$83.3K

Technický manažer programu
$136K
FAQ

