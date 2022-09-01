Adresář Společností
Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons Platy

Rozsah platů Bending Spoons se pohybuje od $55,272 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Marketing na spodním konci do $154,372 pro Datový vědec na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Bending Spoons. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/26/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $83.8K

Backend softwarový inženýr

Obchodní analytik
$71.3K
Datový analytik
$65.6K

Datový vědec
$154K
Marketing
$55.3K
Produktový manažer
$59.7K
Náborový pracovník
$86K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bending Spoons is Datový vědec at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bending Spoons is $71,324.

