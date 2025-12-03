Seznam společností
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting Produktový designér Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Produktový designér in Canada ve společnosti Bench Accounting činí celkem CA$106K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Bench Accounting. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/3/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Bench Accounting
Product Designer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Celkem za rok
$76.5K
Pozice
Senior
Základní
$76.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
2 Roky
Roky zkušeností
7 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Bench Accounting?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Produktový designér ve společnosti Bench Accounting in Canada představuje roční celkovou odměnu CA$125,065. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Bench Accounting pro pozici Produktový designér in Canada je CA$105,826.

