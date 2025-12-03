Seznam společností
Bell Integrator
Bell Integrator Softwarový inženýr Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Softwarový inženýr in Russia ve společnosti Bell Integrator činí celkem RUB 2.91M year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Bell Integrator. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/3/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Bell Integrator
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Saratov, SR, Russia
Celkem za rok
$37.4K
Pozice
L5
Základní
$37.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
4 Roky
Roky zkušeností
16 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Bell Integrator?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Platy stážistů

Zahrnuté pozice

Frontend softwarový inženýr

Backend softwarový inženýr

Softwarový inženýr zajištění kvality (QA)

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Softwarový inženýr ve společnosti Bell Integrator in Russia představuje roční celkovou odměnu RUB 3,288,692. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Bell Integrator pro pozici Softwarový inženýr in Russia je RUB 2,914,232.

Další zdroje

