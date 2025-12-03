Seznam společností
Belcan
  • Platy
  • Strojní inženýr

  • Všechny platy Strojní inženýr

Belcan Strojní inženýr Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Strojní inženýr in United States ve společnosti Belcan činí celkem $105K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Belcan. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/3/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Belcan
Mechanical Engineer
Lexington, KY
Celkem za rok
$105K
Pozice
L2
Základní
$105K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
1 Rok
Roky zkušeností
8 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Belcan?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Strojní inženýr ve společnosti Belcan in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $147,680. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Belcan pro pozici Strojní inženýr in United States je $85,000.

Další zdroje

