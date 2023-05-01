Adresář Společností
BeiGene
BeiGene Platy

Rozsah platů BeiGene se pohybuje od $114,068 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Datový analytik na spodním konci do $188,055 pro Projektový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti BeiGene. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/25/2025

$160K

Datový analytik
$114K
Projektový manažer
$188K
Softwarový inženýr
$146K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BeiGene is Projektový manažer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $188,055. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BeiGene is $145,725.

