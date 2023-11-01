Adresář Společností
BearingPoint
BearingPoint Platy

Rozsah platů BearingPoint se pohybuje od $15,112 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Produktový designér na spodním konci do $157,400 pro Konzultant v managementu na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti BearingPoint. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/25/2025

$160K

Konzultant v managementu
Median $157K
Softwarový inženýr
Median $19.5K
Obchodní analytik
$53.8K

Vedoucí datové vědy
$56.7K
Produktový designér
$15.1K
Produktový manažer
$46.6K
Projektový manažer
$52.9K
Architekt řešení
$55.4K
FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti BearingPoint je Konzultant v managementu s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $157,400. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti BearingPoint je $53,361.

