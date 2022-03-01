Seznam společností
Banner Health
Banner Health Platy

Platy ve společnosti Banner Health se pohybují od $63,700 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Administrativní asistent na dolním konci až po $144,275 pro pozici Lékař na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Banner Health. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/17/2025

Produktový designér
Median $90.5K
Administrativní asistent
$63.7K
Datový analytik
$65.3K

Manažerský konzultant
$101K
Lékař
$144K
Produktový manažer
$105K
Softwarový inženýr
$68.6K
Chybí vám vaše pozice?

Vyhledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s odměňováním nebo přidejte svůj plat a pomozte odemknout stránku.


Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Banner Health je Lékař at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $144,275. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Banner Health je $90,480.

Další zdroje