Bank of Ireland Platy

Platy ve společnosti Bank of Ireland se pohybují od $44,957 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Obchodní analytik na dolním konci až po $93,083 pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Bank of Ireland. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/17/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $93.1K
Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti
Median $63K
Účetní
$61.7K

Obchodní analytik
$45K
Datový analytik
$68.2K
Manažer datové vědy
$70.4K
Datový analytik
$73.2K
Produktový manažer
$83.1K
Projektový manažer
$72.3K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Bank of Ireland je Softwarový inženýr s roční celkovou odměnou $93,083. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Bank of Ireland je $70,444.

Další zdroje