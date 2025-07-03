Seznam společností
Bank of England
Bank of England Platy

Platy ve společnosti Bank of England se pohybují od $40,775 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Administrativní asistent na dolním konci až po $196,213 pro pozici Architekt řešení na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Bank of England. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/17/2025

Datový analytik
Median $72K
Finanční analytik
Median $67.5K
Softwarový inženýr
Median $42.6K

Administrativní asistent
$40.8K
Obchodní analytik
$89.1K
Obchodní rozvoj
$50.3K
Datový analytik
$67.8K
Investiční bankéř
$52.7K
Architekt řešení
$196K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Bank of England je Architekt řešení at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $196,213. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Bank of England je $67,468.

Další zdroje