Seznam společností
Backbase
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti

Backbase Platy

Platy ve společnosti Backbase se pohybují od $17,963 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Produktový designér na dolním konci až po $250,000 pro pozici Architekt řešení na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Backbase. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softwarový inženýr
Median $88.7K

Mobilní softwarový inženýr

Backend softwarový inženýr

Produktový manažer
Median $85.5K
Architekt řešení
Median $250K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Obchodní analytik
$31.4K
Marketing
$92.2K
Marketingové operace
$117K
Produktový designér
$18K
Projektový manažer
$115K
Personalista
$59.9K
Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti
$99.7K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$91.2K
Chybí vám vaše pozice?

Vyhledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s odměňováním nebo přidejte svůj plat a pomozte odemknout stránku.


Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Backbase je Architekt řešení s roční celkovou odměnou $250,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Backbase je $91,237.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Backbase

Související společnosti

  • InterWorks
  • QuantumBlack
  • InvestCloud
  • CoreLogic
  • Enthought
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje